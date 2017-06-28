The much-awaited good news for lakhs of Central government employees came finally on Wednesday when the Union Cabinet approved the hike in allowances, including HRA. The enhanced allowances will be effective from July 1, 2017.

The HRA will be 27 percent, 18 percent and 9 percent, based on the classification of cities as X, Y and Z, if dearness allowance is at 25 percent, finance minister Arun Jaitley said in a briefing after the Union Cabinet meeting in Delhi on Wednesday.

The minimum monthly HRA payable will be Rs 5,400, Rs 3,600 and Rs 1,800 for X, Y and Z cities, calculated at 30 percent, 20 percent and 10 percent, respectively, of minimum salary of Rs 18,000 per month to Central government employees.

For defence personnel posted in high-altitudes, there is a steep hike; the Siachen Allowances has more than doubled from Rs 14,000 per month (for soldiers) to Rs 30,000 while for officers, the hike from Rs 21,000 to Rs 42,500 per month.

The Cabinet also approved hike in allowances payable to pensioners.

The overall financial outgo on account of the enhanced allowances payable to Central government employees and pensioners is estimated at Rs 30,748 crore, according to Jaitley.

