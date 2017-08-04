Minister of State for External Affairs V K Singh informed Lok Sabha in a written reply that, there are 75 missing Indian defence personnel, including 54 prisoners of war, who are believed to be in Pakistan's custody.

However, presence of these missing Indians has not been acknowledged by Pakistan so far, said Singh. He also said that as of July 27, there are 417 fishermen in Pakistan's custody and 15 fishermen in Sri Lanka's custody, who are believed to be Indian nationals.

Will our Government succeed in bringing back our men to India?

