75 killed in Sufi shrine suicide attack in Pakistan

  • February 17, 2017 16:25 IST
    By Reuters
A bomb exploding in the women’s section of the Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine in Pakistan has killed at least 75 people, including more than 30 children. Islamic State claimed responsibility for Pakistan’s worst suicide attack in two years.
