2017 was a good year for content creators! Stories kept selling, characters kept evolving, and the entire content ecosystem changed. With the next year just a few days away, here's a list to keep you hopeful for the year 2018.

Sacred Games

Becoming the first Indian show in the Netflix Originals category, 'Sacred Games' will be an eight-part series. It boasts a stellar cast which includes Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte, and Saif Ali Khan. To top it all, the show will be directed by Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane

Memories

Viu, a premium video on-demand platform with a freemium model, as part of its original offering, presents 'Memories', a romantic thriller by renowned writer and director - Vikram Bhatt. The series takes the audience through the story of Manav Malhotra played by none other than Rohit Roy, an anchor of a popular news channel - "The Truth".

He is famous for his upfront confrontation and questions that he asks on his show irrespective of the stature of the guest. Manav's heated discussions in the news show are inspired by varied opinions that he believes should be discussed openly instead of shying behind walls of diplomacy. Along with being a reputed news anchor who unearths secrets, he has a few secrets of his own. He has an unusual superpower, which makes him a trusted aide of the police.

This Extrasensory Perception allows him the power to touch any lifeless body and access every information about that dead person's life including their memories, wishes, experiences, desires and secrets. A story of budding romance between Rohit Roy and the female lead of the show Priyal Gor, ensues in a completely different dimension of existence. 'Memories,' will take the viewers on an intriguing journey of romance amidst nerve-wracking drama and the race to solve the crime.

Spotlight 2

After the immense success of Spotlight 1, Viu as part of its Originals offering in association with writer and director Vikram Bhatt presents Spotlight 2 - India's first digital musical series. Establishing Spotlight as a franchise for Viu, the second season of the series is a dark love story that chronicles a singer's downfall and the subsequent rise to fame. While the first instalment featured ten episodes, Spotlight 2 will be a thirteen episode series illustrating the journey of a singer played by Karan. V.Grover as he strives to make a comeback to the industry he had disregarded.

Test Case

This Alt Balaji web series will showcase the stunning and talented Nimrat Kaur play an army soldier. Set against the backdrop of the Indian Army. Nimrat Kaur essays the role of Captain Shikha Singh, the first woman preparing to be inducted in a combat role in the Indian Army. The narrative revolves around the life of Shikha and the hardships she faced during the training. Shevled after one episode, the web series will be back next year.

Pushpavalli

Of all the comedy series that Amazon Prime announced, this is the only one that will be helmed by a woman. Popular and talented stand-up comedian Sumukhi Suresh will be playing the lead in this much-awaited web series

The Ministry

Irrfan Khan is teaming up with All India Bakchod aka AIB for their next series, The Ministry. The series is the story of a washed-up narcissistic Bollywood actor, who is unwittingly appointed as a placeholder Union Culture Minister. This much-awaited series will premiere in 2018 on Amazon Prime Video.

Twisted 2

After the success of the first part, Ace director Vikram Bhatt is back with the the second edition of his erotic web-series Twisted. The next season will star popular TV actor Sreejita De and Rahul Raj and the gorgeous Nia Sharma.