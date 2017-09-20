The Indian subsidiary of French car-maker Renault has launched a special edition of its Duster SUV, christened the Duster Sandstorm. Renault is looking to cash in on increased sales during the festive season with the Duster Sandstorm, which comes with nine enhancements over the standard Duster SUV.

Renault India already sells the Duster Adventure edition. However it is not a limited-edition car, like the Duster Sandstorm. Here are the top 10 things you need to know on the new Duster variant:

1. The Duster Sandstorm edition has been launched two trims — RxS Diesel in 84bhp (five-speed manual) and RxS Diesel 108bhp (six-speed manual). The special edition will not be sold with a petrol-powered engine.

2. The Duster Sandstorm edition has been priced Rs 10.90 lakh for the 84bhp version and Rs 11.70 lakh for the 108bhp version, both prices ex-showroom Delhi.

3. The Duster Sandstorm is available in three new colour options: Outback bronze, Moonlight Silver and Slate Grey.

4. Bright yellow graphics along with "Sandstorm" decals on the hood, doors, tailgate and ORVMs, matte black front armour, Zodiac 16-inch diamond cut alloys and body-coloured outside door handle are the additions on the exterior.

5. The interior of the Duster Sandstorm gets dual-tone treatment in black and grey. Other additions are a central fascia with dark chrome finish and black colour treatment to the door trim strip, grab handle and handle finish. The Sandstorm also boasts of special floor mats.

6. The Sandstorm edition is also equipped with a touchscreen infotainment system and gets safety features like ABS and dual front airbags.

7. The Duster Sandstorm is powered by the existing K9K 1.5 dCi common-rail direct-injection engine that comes in two states of tune — 84bhp and 200Nm of peak torque and 108bhp with 245Nm of torque.