The hype around Samsung's upcoming flagship Galaxy Note 8 is gaining momentum with its release date drawing closer. Almost every little detail about the device, from release date to specifications, has been leaked over the last few months.

The South Korean technology giant is expected to unveil its next-generation device Galaxy Note 8 at its "Unpacked" event scheduled to take place in New York City on August 23. The handset is expected to hit the stores a few weeks after its announcement.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has cleared the Galaxy Note 8 paving the way for its launch.

It is reported that the Galaxy Note 8 may not come with the much-anticipated "display-integrated fingerprint sensor" due to some technical issues but it is expected to have several new features and here are some of them:

1) Bezel-less 6.3-inch SuperAMOLED Infinity Display with a screen resolution of 1,440x2,960 pixels and a 162.5x74.6x8.5mm dimension.

2) Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset in the US and Exynos 8895 for the rest of the world.

3) Dual camera – 12MP main camera, one with f/1.7 aperture, optical image stabilisation and dual pixel, and the other with f/2.4 aperture, 2x optical zoom and optical image stabilisation.

4) 6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB internal storage (with microSD card slot).

5) 3300mAh battery with quick charging technology and wireless charging via USB Type-C

6) AI-powered digital voice assistant Bixby.

7) IP68 water and dust certification.

Samsung is yet to confirm these specifications but such leaked details ahead of launch usually turn out right. So, we can't rule it out altogether.

The Galaxy Note 8 is expected to come with a price tag €1,000, which is about $1200. If it's true, it will be Samsung's most expensive mobile phone device ever.