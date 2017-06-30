In our cricket-crazy nation, cricketers' excellence is not just limited to their on-field performances. They are often the trendsetters' off-field, be it the former Indian skipper MS Dhoni's long hair look, or Kohli's tattoos or right-arm fast medium bowler Ishant Sharma's man bun.

Needless to say, that it's not just the 'men in blue' but also their wives who define the glamorous side of the Indian cricket world. It is a known fact that several Indian cricketers have been smitten by beautiful celebrities but some ended up tying the knot with regular people after the relationship with celebrities failed.

Let's take a look at the 7 Indian cricketers who chose regular people over celebrities:

Ravi Shastri

After the failure of the much-publicised romance of ace commentator Ravi Shastri with Bollywood actress Amrita Singh, the former Indian captain went on to marry a non-celebrity Ritu Singh in the year 1990. They also have a daughter named Aleka Shastri.

Sourav Ganguly

In early 2001, the former aggressive Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly's alleged affair with South Indian actress Nagma gained prominence. In fact, it went to an extent where rumours about the two visiting a temple in south India started circulating and also added that they had performed some puja which was meant for married couples.

Despite all such rumours, Sourav Ganguly and Dona are happily married and are blessed with a daughter, Sana.

Ajay Jadeja

Former Indian cricketer Ajay Jadeja and Bollywood Dhak-Dhak Girl Madhuri Dixit made headlines when they were paired up in one of the films. The film was later called off and the two parted their ways. Later, Jadeja went on to marry a non-celebrity, Aditi Jaitley, in 2000.

Suresh Raina

The aggressive left-handed middle-order Indian batsman, Suresh Raina, had an alleged affair with Kamal Hasan's beautiful daughter, Shruti Hasan. Shruti was reportedly spotted cheering for the occasional off-spin bowler's IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings during the IPL season in 2013.

Though, the Indian batsman denied any affair with the south Indian actress by tweeting, "Too many media reports which no one even tries to confirm. This is to clear once & for all. I'm not dating ANYONE." He later married a non-celebrity, Priyanka Chaudhary, in 2015 and the couple has a daughter named Gracia Raina.

M S Dhoni

The former Indian skipper was romantically linked with many beauties like Deepika Padukone, Asin, south Indian actress Raai Laxmi and others. But the best finisher of the Indian cricket team chose to tie the knot with Sakshi Singh Rawat, someone not from the glamour world. The couple has a daughter named Ziva.

Sreesanth

Apart from IPL spot-fixing scam, the tainted Indian cricketer made headlines after being romantically linked to actress Riya Sen. However, the bowler later tweeted saying that he is single and is interested in improving his cricket right now, "Plss stop linking me.iam single and working hard on getting better on my game and I am loving my life." He went on to marry a non-celebrity named Bhuvneshwari Kumari in 2013.

Rohit Sharma

The opening batsman allegedly had an affair with British-Indian model and Bindass Superdude season 2 judge, Sofia Hayat. In fact, she confirmed the rumours by tweeting, "Ok, let's put the rumours to end. Yes I dated Rohit Sharma. Now it's over. I wouldn't date him again. This time I'm looking for a gentleman." Later, he tied the knot with a non-celebrity named Ritika Sajdeh in 2015.