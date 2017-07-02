The Descendants of the Sun actor Song Joong Ki has been ruling the entertainment industry after his hit military drama. It has been more than a year since the popular drama was wrapped up but its lead stars keep making headlines for some reason or the other.

Rumours about the oppa dating Descendants of the Sun co-star Song Hye Kyo are high but both of them have debunked it all. However, there are a few certain facts Joong Ki revealed over time that every fangirl of his should know:

Man he wishes to be like



The actor wants to be like his character in Descendants of the Sun. He said, "I learned from Yoo Shi Jin, 'Oh, this is what my girl would like.' I understand why so many female audience members like my character," DramaFever reported.

'It's hard to think of myself as a Hallyu star'

The actor believes, "I'm just popular at the moment. The real Hallyu stars are Hye Kyo noona and 'Asia's Prince' Lee Kwang Soo." He cannot even think of himself as a Hallyu star.

Gets upset about these things

The Battleship Island actor doesn't like too much of media exposure when it comes to his personal life and family. He says, "My family is exposed to the media, and (reporters) visit my house. There's something sad about the situation to think that it is what I have to deal with."

Flower boy image

The actor has been loved not only for his acting skills but also for his adorable looks and was reportedly named as the 'flower boy actor.' According to dramafever, when he was asked about it, he responded saying, "I've never thought about abandoning the title 'flower boy actor.' Because appearance means a lot to an actor, I'll do my best to take care of my skin and prolong aging. Of course, I'll do my best to cultivate my inner side as well."

Ideal type of woman

While mentioning his ideal type he just pointed out one quality that he needs in the woman and said, "My perfect type is still a wise woman. That's the most important part."

Greedy as an actor

The 31-year-old actor believes that he is greedy when it comes to acting. He says, "I want to play a lot of characters. I chose to star in the film Battleship Island because I have wanted to act in a film that's set during the Japanese colonial period."

Positive influence

He believes that military had a positive influence on his life. He says, "I have learned so much in my everyday life as Song Joong Ki (let alone as the actor Song Joong Ki). I believe that is reflected in my acting."