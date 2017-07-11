Sara Geurts, a 26-year-old model, is setting new beauty standards by proudly showing off her wrinkles. She has a rare skin condition that caused her to get wrinkles at a young age.

Here are seven facts about the brave woman:

Sara Geurts was 10 when she was diagnosed with a rare skin condition called Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (EDS). It is considered to be a condition where a series of connective tissue disorders affect blood vessels, bones, and skin.

A person suffering from the disease has problems in producing collagen which is a structural protein and helps in keeping the skin firm and elastic. Due to this, Geurts' full-body has wrinkled.

Geurts started a popular body positivity project known as 'The Love Your Lines Campaign' that was also the subject of a short film, Allure Magazine reported.

The brave woman took up photography and modelling to break the beauty perfection criteria set by the society. It reportedly took her some time to gain that confidence though.

A failed relationship in her early 20s made her think how her body image problems were affecting not only herself but also those around her, as mentioned in an essay in The Mighty.

She aspires to be the first major model with Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome and says in a video from Barcroft TV, "Each imperfection you have is individual to you, and it tells a story about you and who you are, and the struggle and the journey that you have been on."