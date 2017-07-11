Sara Geurts, a 26-year-old model, is setting new beauty standards by proudly showing off her wrinkles. She has a rare skin condition that caused her to get wrinkles at a young age.
Here are seven facts about the brave woman:
- Sara Geurts was 10 when she was diagnosed with a rare skin condition called Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (EDS). It is considered to be a condition where a series of connective tissue disorders affect blood vessels, bones, and skin.
- A person suffering from the disease has problems in producing collagen which is a structural protein and helps in keeping the skin firm and elastic. Due to this, Geurts' full-body has wrinkled.
- Geurts started a popular body positivity project known as 'The Love Your Lines Campaign' that was also the subject of a short film, Allure Magazine reported.
- The brave woman took up photography and modelling to break the beauty perfection criteria set by the society. It reportedly took her some time to gain that confidence though.
- A failed relationship in her early 20s made her think how her body image problems were affecting not only herself but also those around her, as mentioned in an essay in The Mighty.
TBT to last year's 4th of July shoot ? • • • • • • • • • #week #thursday #tbt #throwback #latergram #instaphoto #sorrynotsorry #aaclassics #AAmodel #merica #vibes #ehlersdanlosawareness #ehlersdanlossyndrome #effyourbeautystandards #inmyskiniwin #mybeautymyway #loveyourbody #loveyourlines #selflove #nowrongway #beyou #bebeautiful #blessed #inspire #embrace #happy #model #wlyg #weloveyourgenes #imperfections
- She aspires to be the first major model with Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome and says in a video from Barcroft TV, "Each imperfection you have is individual to you, and it tells a story about you and who you are, and the struggle and the journey that you have been on."
May is Ehlers Danlos Awareness Month!!! With that said, every other day I am aiming to put out at least one picture, 'Fun Fact about EDS', or "tips on how to help raise awareness" in an effort to make this May month our biggest month yet! <3 On March 15th, The Ehlers Danlos 2017 International Classification Convention took place, where many advocates and individuals who suffer with EDS, were able to connect on the criteria for diagnosing multiple EDS types. This was the first convention that was held since 1997! This fact, among many others, opened my eyes to the lack of information, and resources, that are available to me and my fellow warriors. With my pictures below you can clearly see the discrepancies EDS has caused within my skin, & why I choose to model with my specific type, as a way to raise awareness for all forms of Ehlers Danlos. "Ehlers-Danlos syndromes are a group of connective tissue disorders that can be inherited and are varied both in how affect the body and in their genetic causes. They are generally characterized by joint hypermobility (joints that stretch further than normal), skin hyperextensibility (skin that can be stretched further than normal), and tissue fragility. The Ehlers-Danlos syndromes (EDS) are currently classified into thirteen sub-types. Each EDS sub-type has a set of clinical criteria that help guide diagnosis; a patient’s physical signs and symptoms will be matched up to the major and minor criteria to identify the subtype that is the most complete fit." (https://ehlers-danlos.com) Id like to thank you all for your love and support, my determination and strength would not be what it is if it wasn't for all of you. <3 <3 <3 "Dazzle Together. We are stronger when we combine our stripes to dazzle." Dazzle : The collective noun for Zebras or a group or herd. #Ehlersdanlos #EDSawareness #Ehlersdanlossociety #dazzletogether #zebrastrong #ehlersdanlosawareness #ehlersdanlossyndrome #inmyskiniwin #effyourbeautystandards #raredisease #raising #awareness #loveyourbody #loveyourlines #selflove #happy #beyou #bebeautiful #blessed #inspire #embrace #nowrongway #bodypositive #bodylove #rare #flaws #beauty #inspire #real #model #wlyg
- "My skin was my biggest insecurity," she says in the video. "But now, I think it's the most beautiful thing ever. Each imperfection you have is individual to you, and it tells a story about you and who you are, and the struggle and the journey that you have been on."