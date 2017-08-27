Netflix recently released the list of TV shows and movies that will debut on the online streaming platform this September. Bringing a potpourri of some star studded and original movies and shows, there are some binge worthy presentations that will get you glued to your laptop.

Let's start with original presentations. Netflix has put together an amazing line-up featuring Angelina Jolie's First They Killed My Father, Resurface, #realityhigh and Our Souls at Night to name a few.

ICYMI: 5 stellar movies that arrived on Netflix in August [VIDEOS]

Despite Disney announcing it will withdraw their movies from Netflix by end of 2019, the production house is not withholding premiering their blockbuster movies for fans. Beauty and the Beast will make a debut on the website in the coming month. Accompanying the Emma Watson – Dan Stevens's starrer, a slew of other Disney movies debuting on the platform includes Hercules, Mulan and Pocahontas.

But it is the classic movie collection put together by the site that will have all your attention this month. It looks like the online streaming platform is going back into time this fall. Netflix has a classic line-up for viewers to watch online.

For movie lovers who go back to pull out those DVDs to relive some magical cinema, Netflix is making life easier. The watch online platform is dropping some treasures for viewing. These include Requiem for a Dream, Pulp Fiction, Gangs of New York, City of God and many more. Without much ado, here's a list of movies you have to binge watch this month.

City of God [September 1]

Dead Poets Society [September 1]

Gangs of New York [September 1]

Pulp Fiction [September 1]

Requiem for a Dream [September 1]

Disney's Pocahontas [September 14]

Carol [September 20]

New movie releases to watch:

Beauty and the Beast [September 19]

Netflix original movie:

First They Killed My Father [September 15]