There are a number of popular Bollywood movies which we loved and enjoyed but many would be shocked to know that they are actually a remake of Hollywood movies. Many famous movies like Joh Jeeta Wohi Sikander, Satte Pe Satta and Baazigar are remakes of Hollywood movies that were declared superhits.

But here, we bring to you a list of Hollywood remakes that failed in Bollywood:

Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke

Do you remember the Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan-starrer Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke? Well, if you don't, it's absolutely fine as the movie neither did well critically or commercially. The poor performance by the Bollywood's A listers did not impress the audience at all. But, many may not know that the failed Bollywood movie was actually a remake of the 1995 Hollywood film known as 'A Walk in the Clouds'.

Action Replayy

Akshay Kumar and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-starrer Action Replayy was a remake of the 1985 Oscar-winning film Back to the Future. The movie did badly at the box office despite being a Diwali release. In fact, it was one of the worst openings of Akshay Kumar's movies in the recent years.

Dil Bole Hadippa

Shahid Kapoor and Rani Mukerji-starrer Dil Bole Hadippa was a remake of 2006's hit Hollywood rom-com She's The Man. In the original, Amanda Bynes played the role of a woman who takes up the disguise of a man to play soccer. As cricket is popular in India, the Bollywood movie showcased cricket. However, the movie did badly at the box office and did not impress the audience at all.

Ugly Aur Pagli

The Mallika Sherawat-starrer movie,Ugly Aur Pagli was inspired by Hollywood movie My Sassy Girl. And, that in turn was influenced by a Korean movie. Though, both the Korean and the English movies were popular, the Bollywood movie failed horribly at the box office and the poor performance made it worse.

Kucch Toh Hai

Ekta Kapoor tried to remake the super-hit Hollywood movie I Know What You Did Last Summer. However, poor performance by the actors failed to reach the expectations of the audiences and bombed at the box office.

God Tussi Great Ho

The movie God Tussi Great Ho starring Bollywood A-listers Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Amitabh Bachchan was a remake of Jim Carrey and Jennifer Aniston's Bruce Almighty. Though the original was praised all over, the Bollywood version failed to impress people and bombed at the box office.

Kyo Kii.. Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta

The Govinda-starrer Kyo Kii.. Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta was loosely based on Jim Carry's popular film Liar Lair. Govinda's character in the movie is a compulsive liar just like Carrey's character. The movie was also inspired by Rakesh Roshan's Kaamchor. However, the film failed at the box office and didn't really get a great response from the audience.