Bollywood actors are willing to do anything to fit into the skin of characters they want to portray on-screen. From experimenting with looks to transforming their bodies, stars are now paying attention to their appearances to suit the roles.

For instance, Ranbir Kapoor's trainer Kunal Gir recently shared a photo of the actor with huge body transformation. The photo shows Ranbir with a lean body and huge biceps. Initially, reports suggested that the massive physical transformation was for Sanjay Dutt's biopic in which Ranbir is playing the titular role. However, the trainer later clarified that the transformation is for Ayan Mukerji's Dragon.

Likewise, several other Bollywood celebrities have undergone massive physical transformation to get the perfect body for their roles. Take a look at the 7 Bollywood actors below:

Ranveer Singh

Recently, Padmavati actor Ranveer Singh's trainer Llyod Stevens shared a before-after photo of his drastic transformation in just six weeks. Ranveer had undergone a transformation for his film Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela.

"6 WEEK #transformation with my boy @ranveersingh ... Haven't posted this in a long while but every time I look at it makes me very proud and remember that @ranveersingh and I worked extremely hard to achieve this result despite his extremely busy schedule that sometimes involved us working out at very late hours of the night or very early hours of the morning ... never the less we got it done," Llyod, who is Ranveer's Zimbabwean personal trainer, wrote on Instagram.

Aamir Khan

The body transformation list is not complete without mentioning perfectionist Aamir Khan. In 2008, he transformed his body for his role in Ghajini and next year, he lost all the muscles to look like an engineering student in 3 Idiots.

But his most drastic transformation that set the tongue wagging was for his blockbuster movie Dangal. Aamir played the role of older Mahaveer Singh Phogat and for that, he had to weigh 95 kgs (gain 25 kgs). For the younger version of Mahaveer Singh Phogat, Aamir had to lose 25 kgs and flaunt his chiselled body.

Farhan Akhtar

For his role as Milkha Singh, Farhan Akhtar sculpted his body like Brad Pitt in Fight Club. For one of the looks, Farhan had to gain eight kgs and for another appearance, he had to lose 10kgs.

"I sport two looks in the film - the bulky soldier and the lean runner. I stand 5'9" tall and weigh 66 kilos. To bulk up, I had to gain an additional eight kilos. And later, I lost 10 kilos to weigh 64kg for the second look," The Times of India quoted Farhan Akhtar as saying.

Rana Daggubati

Rana Daggubati also had to undergo a physical transformation for his role in Baahubali. "I am 32 years old and I've always been reasonably fit. But for my film Baahubali, I was required to gain 16 to 18 kilos. I weighed 90 kilos and it took me 12 weeks to achieve my target," Hindustan Times quoted Rana as saying.

Randeep Hooda

Randeep Hooda's transformation for Sarbjit was incredible. The actor lost 18 kgs in 28 days to play the role of Sarabjit Singh, an Indian convicted of terrorism and espionage by a Pakistani court.

"He cut down on his meals, filling up on coffee and water, even when we were shooting in Palghar and gorging on some great food. In his years in jail, Sarabjit was kept in a 4 x 4 room and had rat bites all over him. The first time I met Randeep, I told him that I wanted to see his bones. He took up the challenge and shocked me," Sarbjit director Omung Kumar told Mumbai Mirror.

"For me films are not just means of making money or fame, but there is something I learn from each one of them." #RandeepHooda pic.twitter.com/l7zlWffdaM — Randeep Hooda FC (@Randeep_HoodaFC) August 1, 2017

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra had to look like a female boxer in Mary Kom and for that, she worked every day for at least 15 days. "And once we reached Goa, we started training for five hours, every single day. Her body was also recovering from work-related stress and she was getting sleep right as well," Samir Jaura, who trained Priyanka, said in 2013.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Before she was targeted for not losing her post-pregnancy weight, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had transformed her body for Dhoom 2 and Guru. For Guru, she gained weight and she maintained the same weight for her movie Umrao Jaan, but for Dhoom 2 she had to lose 10 kgs.

"She has been working 16 hours a day for the film and is exhausted by the end of the day," CBS quoted a source as saying in 2006.