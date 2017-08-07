Celebrities enjoy a huge fan base and some of them have used it for the better. Here is a list of Bollywood celebrities who raised their voice to fight for the right causes and bring about a change in the society:

Deepika Padukone

Actress Deepika Padukone talked about her struggle with depression on the public platforms to create awareness about mental health issues. The Tamasha actress recently launched an NGO 'The Live Love Laugh Foundation' whose main purpose was to spread awareness about mental health and help those in need of it.

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor has been vocal about the gender pay gap that is prevalent in Bollywood. The Neerja actress' fight for gender equality must be applauded as people considered it to be normal and usually don't speak about it. Sonam also wrote about the unrealistic expectations people have around celebrity flawlessness in an open letter titled, 'I didn't wake up like this'.

Abhay Deol

Actor Abhay Deol expressed his stance on fairness obsession and fairness products. Recently, the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor uploaded a Facebook post condemning all the fairness product advertisements and the celebrities who are endorsing such products.

Nandita Das

Actress Nandita Das has been very vocal about her stance against racism and fairness obsession in the media. She has spoken about skin colour based stereotypes and was the face of the campaign 'Dark is Beautiful' to address the prejudices against dark skin.

Kalki Koechlin

Kalki Koechlin, on numerous occasions, has spoken about gender inequality and abuse. She also made a satirical video with VJ Juhi Pandey known as 'It's Your Fault' which discusses the plight of rape victims. The Yeh Jaawani hai Deewani actress even spoke of being sexually abused as a child to spread awareness about child abuse.

Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhter started a campaign called MARD (Men Against Rape and Discrimination). The sole idea is to spread awareness about gender inequality and rape. He started the campaign after the legal advisor of his company was murdered. The Rock On 2 actor even took to Twitter and Facebook asking his followers to adopt the message and become its ambassadors. He even tweeted saying, "It can only spread as a pyramid effect through you".