Meghan Markle, who is known for playing Rachel Zane in the legal drama Suits, recently made some big confessions about her friends, her life and how things changed after she started dating Prince Harry.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, the actress opened up about her life for the first time since she started dating Harry.

Here are 7 key things from Meghan Markle's interview.

Her friendship with Serena Williams

Meghan is good friends with Serena Williams and considers the tennis player as her rock-solid support. She met Williams around 7 years ago at the Super Bowl and since then they have been good friends.

Williams also talked about her friendship with Meghan and told Vanity Fair that her "personality just shines."

It was raining when she met Harry for the first time

Meghan also revealed that she met Harry for the first time in Toronto and it was raining.

"We're a couple. We're in love. I'm sure there will be a time when we will have to come forward and present ourselves and have stories to tell, but I hope what people will understand is that this is our time. This is for us. It's part of what makes it so special, that it's just ours. But we're happy. Personally, I love a great love story," she further added.

Her parents

She said that her parents split up when she was two, but they always came together for her. "What's so incredible, you know, is that my parents split up when I was two, [but] I never saw them fight. We would still take vacations together. My dad would come on Sundays to drop me off, and we'd watch Jeopardy! eating dinner on TV trays, the three of us. . . . We were still so close-knit."

Two people in love with each other

When asked how she handles all the gossip about her and Harry, she said, "We're two people who are really happy and in love. We were very quietly dating for about six months before it became news, and I was working during that whole time, and the only thing that changed was people's perception. Nothing about me changed. I'm still the same person that I am, and I've never defined myself by my relationship."

She loves her freckles

She said that she loves her freckles but in almost every photo shoot it used to get airbrushed. She was excited when Peter [Lindbergh] photographed her for Vanity Fair "because he rarely retouches and he believes in such little makeup. I gave him a big hug and said, 'I am so excited to work with you because I know we will finally be able to see my freckles!' "

Her audition for Suits

Meghan, who shot to fame as Rachel Zane in the Suits drama, had planned to audition for the role in just black jeans, a plum-colored spaghetti-strap top, and heels. She later went and bought a little black dress for $35 to look more like a lawyer.

What's common between Harry and Meghan?

Harry and Meghan share a common bond – philanthropy. Meghan started the philanthropy work when she was young and her mother Doria helped her in that. She is also the Global Ambassador of World Vision Canada that supports and works towards changing the lives of children and their families.