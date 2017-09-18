Congratulations are in order as the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards has officially announced the complete winners' list. There were some stunning shows that were nominated for the annual awards this year and some spectacular stars took home the prestigious TV award.

The biggest winner of the night is The Handmaid's Tale which swept the awards night to take home the maximum awards. The hit show, nominated almost in every category this year took home the award for Outstanding Drama Series and Elisabeth Moss and Ann Dowd winning in the acting categories. The show also took home the award in the writing and directing category.

Also Read: Emmy Awards 2017: Priyanka Chopra stuns in Balmain gown while presenting award to John Oliver

Following up The Handmaid's Tale victory was Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Veep. The show took home the award for Outstanding Comedy Series. It also helped Louis-Dreyfus make history as she was awarded her sixth Emmy for her role as Selina Meyer – the most number of awards won by an actor for the same role.

Other TV shows that made history at the Emmys 2017 are Saturday Night Live, Big Little Lies, Donald Glover for Atlanta. Glover became the first black director to have won the Best Directing award in a Comedy. Without much further ado, here's the complete list of winners of the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards aka Emmy Awards 2017.

Outstanding drama series: The Handmaid's Tale

Outstanding comedy series: Veep

Outstanding lead actor in a drama series: This Is Us

Outstanding lead actress in a drama series: Elisabeth Moss for The Handmaid's Tale

Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series: John Lithgow for The Crown

Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series: Ann Dowd for The Handmaid's Tale

Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series: Donald Glover for Atlanta

Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series: Julia Louis-Dreyfus for Veep

Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series: Alec Baldwin for Saturday Night Live

Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series: Kate McKinnon for Saturday Night Live

Outstanding limited series: Big Little Lies

Outstanding Television Movie: Black Mirror

Outstanding lead actor in a limited series: Riz Ahmed for The Night Of

Outstanding lead actress in a limited series: Nicole Kidman for Big Little Lies

Outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or movie: Laura Dern for Big Little Lies

Outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or movie: Alexander Skarsgard for Big Little Lies

Outstanding variety talk series: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series: Don Roy King, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding reality-competition program: The Voice

Outstanding directing for a comedy series: Donald Glover for Atlanta

Outstanding writing for a drama series: Bruce Miller for The Handmaid's Tale

Outstanding writing for a comedy series: Aziz Ansari and Lena Waithe for Master of None

Outstanding directing for a drama series: Reed Morano for The Handmaid's Tale

Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special: Jean-Marc Vallée, Big Little Lies

While the award winners made most of the headlines, this year's Emmys was (like any other award show off-late) politically charged. The prestigious award night was hosted by late night show host Stephen Colbert.