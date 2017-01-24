Indians all over the world is set to celebrate the 68th Republic Day of the country on Thursday, January 26, to commemorate the historic moment when India's constitution came into being in 1950.

What are the highlights of Republic Day?

In order to celebrate the rich diversity and culture of India, special Republic Day parade will be held from the gates of the Rashtrapati Bhavan, during which the defence weapons of Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force will be displayed and President of India takes the salute of the different regiments. The representatives of each states in the country will also attend the procession by performing various dance and art forms.

Highlights of Republic Day 2017 parade:

Mohammed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, UAE, will be the chief guest of the grand event this year. He will be arriving in India on January 24 for a three-day visit.

Here's a glimpse of what to expect from this year's military parade

Check out top 10 patriotic quotes and sayings to be shared on Republic Day 2017:

Constitution is not a mere lawyers document, it is a vehicle of Life, and its spirit is always the spirit of Age. — BR Ambedkar, economist, Father of Indian Constitution

We are Indians, firstly and lastly. — B.R Ambedkar

So long as you do not achieve social liberty, whatever freedom is provided by the law is of no avail to you. — BR Ambedkar,

You must be the change you want to see in the World — Mahatma Gandhi, Indian freedom fighter, father of the nation [India]

Citizenship consists in the service of the country. — Jawaharlal Nehru, first Indian Prime Minister

Even if I died in the service of the nation, I would be proud of it. Every drop of my blood... will contribute to the growth of this nation and to make it strong and dynamic. — Indira Gandhi, first woman Prime Minister of India.

Let every patriot be honoured,

Don't let politics get in between.

As we wouldn't have achieved freedom without them,

No one can't repay their sacrifices.

Happy Republic Day!

Let us remember the golden heritage of India and feel proud to be a part of this country that has rich culture. Happy 68th Republic Day 2017.

Salute India! Let each day is a celebration of unity and harmony. Wishing you the greetings of Republic Day 2017.

Faith in words and freedom in mind. Be proud of the sacrifies of the freedom fighters, who died for our country. Let's salute the entire nation. Proud to be an Indian. Happy Republic Day 2017.

May the Indian tricolour fly high now and always. Let us be proud of all the achievements of our country. Happy 69th Republic Day.

Indians have been celebrating Republic Day since 69 years. Ever wondered why it is celebrated? It was in 1950 when the historic moment happened, when Indian constitution came to force. Happy Republic Day.

