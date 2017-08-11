Kerala's prestigious Nehru Trophy Boat Race named after India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru is conducted every year on the second Saturday of August in the Punnamda Lake in Alappuzha. This year, it falls on August 12.

For the 65th snake boat race, which is one of the major tourist attractions of Kerala, as many as 78 boats including 24 chundans will participate. While the race of the smaller boats will begin at 11 am, the main race will be inaugurated by Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan at 2 pm. Over two lakh people, including tourists, are expected to witness the grand event this year.

The curtain raiser of Nehru Trophy will be aired on Doordarshan channel at 7 pm on Friday, August 11, while its repeat telecast will be at 8.30 am on Saturday.

How to book tickets online?

Tickets to watch the boat race are available online via the website Book My Show.

Ticket rate details

Tourist Gold - Rs 3,000

Tourist Silver - Rs 2,000

To book tickets: Click HERE

All other categories of tickets are available in the offices in Alappuzha, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Kozhikode. Get details of the ticket counters HERE

1 Rose Corner (Admit 2) Rs. 1000/- 2 Rose Corner (Admit 1) Rs. 600/- 3 Victory Lane (Admit 1) Rs. 400/- 4 All View (Admit 1) Rs. 300/- 5 Lake View Gold(Admit 1) Rs. 200/- 6 Lawn (Admit 1) Rs. 100/-

Location, Date and Time

The boat race will take place in Punnamada Lake in Alappuzha on Saturday, August 12 from 11:00 am IST onwards.

Where to watch the event live online?

The government video portal webcast will stream the entire event live online on its website.

To watch the live event, click HERE

Apart from this, all Malayalam news channels will also telecast the live event.