Sandalwood has won four awards at the 64th National Awards announced on Friday, April 7. TS Nagabharana's Allama, which was released in January 2017, has walked away with two honours.

Nikhil Manjoo-directorial Reservation has been declared the Best Feature Film in Kannada category. The brave attempt to expose the harsh realities prevalent in our society has impressed the jury headed by filmmaker Priyadarshan. The makers will get a Rajat Kamal along with a prize amount of Rs 1 lakh.

Bapu Padmanabha has been given the Best Music Director Award for his soulful songs through Carnatic ragas and brilliant background score. He will get a prize amount of Rs 50,000 along with a Rajat Kamal.

Also, NK Ramakrishna is honoured by Best Make-Up Artist Award, who will now get Rs 50,000 cash prize along with a Rajat Kamal. The jury has noted that his work "gives a sense of a historical figure and time through the art and craft of make-up."

Master Manohara K has won the Best Child Artist for his performance in Kannada film Railway Children. Adish Praveen for Malayalam film Kunju Daivam and Nur Islam along with Samiul Alam for Bengali flick Sahaj Pather Gappo are also declared winners for the same award. The winning amount of Rs 50,000 will be divided between the four, while the Rajat Kamal will be given to each.

Madipu by Chetan Mundadi has won the Best Feature Film in Tulu category. He will get Rs 1 lakh along with Rajat Kamal. The film highlighted the hollowness of the orthodox traditions.