Junior NTR and Samantha Ruth Prabhu have emerged as the best actor and actress, respectively, at the 64th Jio Filmfare Awards 2017 South, while Nannaku Prematho topped the Telugu winners list on the occasion.

Pelli Choopulu was adjudged as the best film of the year, while Vamsi Paidipally walked away with the best director's award for the film Oopiri. Nannaku Prematho won three awards – Best Actor, Best Actor in a Supporting Role, Best Music Album. Pelli Choopulu, Oopiri, A...Aa and Janatha Garage bagged two awards each, while yesteryear actress Vijaya Nirmala was honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award. Check Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam winners list

The Filmfare South Awards, which unites four film industries – Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada, was held at Novotel and HICC Complex, Hyderabad on Saturday, June 17. The awards ceremony, which began at 6 pm, witnessed the presence of many popular actors, actresses, directors, artistes and producers of the South Indian film industry.

Allu Sirish, and Vijay Devarakonda and Ragini Dwivedi hosted the 64th Filmfare South Awards 2017. The winners from the Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam film industries were announced amidst electrifying performances and Rakul Preet Singh, Nikki Galrani, Samyukta Hegde and others performed dance on some hit numbers. Here is the Telugu winners' list of 64th Filmfare Awards 2017 South:

Best Film: Pelli Choopulu

Best Director: Vamsi Paidipally (Oopiri)

Best Actor: Junior NTR (Nannaku Prematho)

Best Actress: Samantha Ruth Prabhu (A...Aa)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role: Jagapathi Babu (Nannaku Prematho)

Best Actress in a Supporting Role: Nandita Swetha (Ekkadiki Pothaavu Chinnavada)

Best Playback Singer (Male): Karthik (Yellipoke shyaamalaa from A... Aa)

Best Playback Singer (Female): KS Chithra (Ee prema ki from Nenu Sailaja)

Best Lyricist: Ramajogayya Sastry (Pranamam from Janatha Garage)

Best Music Album: Devi Sri Prasad (Nannaku Prematho)

Best Cinematography: Ps Vinod (Oopiri)

Best Choreographer: Sekhar VJ (Apple Beauty from Janatha Garage)

Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actor: Allu Arjun

Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actress: Ritu Varma (Pelli Choopulu)

Lifetime Achievement Award: Vijaya Nirmala