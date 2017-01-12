The 64GB variant of the SanDisk Ultra microSD card has now received a $3.5 price cut, and the accessory is currently available for $16 in the United States. This reduction in price, is applicable only to the 64GB edition, not the other variants.

Now, known e-tailer Amazon is selling the SanDisk Ultra 64GB microSD card at $16. At this juncture, it is worth noting that the original price of the accessory before the new price cut was $19.5.

Amazon is also offering to deliver the 64GB SanDisk Ultra microSD card in one day across the United States. Click here to check out e-tailer now. Amazon Prime subscribers get to enjoy free shipping of the SanDisk microSD card.

As far as the features of the SanDisk 64GB microSD card are concerned, the enhancement comes with the below key technical specifications:

Up to 80 MB/s transfer speed

Class 10 for Full HD video recording and playback

Comes with SD adapter for use in cameras

Water Proofing capabilities

