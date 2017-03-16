Italian sports bike maker Ducati's Indian subsidiary has started 2017 on a high note with the launch of 1299 Superleggera at a whopping Rs 1.12 crore. Unveiled at EICMA show in 2016, 1299 Superleggera is limited to just 500 units worldwide and is the most expensive motorcycle one can buy in India.

It looks like 1299 Superleggera is just the tip of the upcoming product launch onslaught from the company for 2017. The Bologna-based firm is reportedly planning to launch six motorcycle models in the next 10 months. We have compiled all the information you need to know on the new Ducati models.

Ducati Monster 797

The youngest member in the Monster family will be Monster 797. With its compact and beefy tank, signature headlight and tapered tail, Monster 797 has the visual appeal like all the other Monster family bikes. The naked motorcycle is powered by an air-cooled 803cc Desmodue L-twin motor capable of delivering 75hp at 8,250rpm and a maximum torque of 69NM at 5,750rpm.

2017 Ducati Monster 1200

The 2017 Monster 1200 model is a modern high-performance naked bike, but does return more to the style of the old while getting some updates. The fuel tank and tail section have been completely re-shaped with much sharper lines. The 58.5-inch wheelbase is an inch shorter than the 2016 model. The new Monster 1200 model's 1,198cc engine produces 150hp at 9,250 rpm, which is 15hp more than the outgoing standard Monster 1200.

Ducati Multistrada 950

Ducati unveiled its new member in Multistrada family, Multistrada 950, at the 2016 EICMA show in Milan. Multistrada 950 is a more accessible package powered by tried-and-tested 939 Testastretta L-Twin that also powers the new SuperSport. With the 113hp engine and 19-inch front wheel, Multistrada 950 is ideal for all-terrain as well as for daily commute.

Ducati Scrambler Café Racer

Ducati Scrambler Cafe Racer is a throwback to the original cafe racer bikes of the 1960s. Draped in black coffee colour scheme, Scrambler Café Racer comes fitted with 17-inch wheels and the bike has also been given a complete rear-end redesign. True for the Cafe Racer bikes, it gets clip-on bars, number boards, a nose fairing, stubby mudguard and single seat with pillion cover. The golden stripe on the fuel tank and wheels give a classic touch to the motorcycle. The motorcycle is powered by an 803cc L-Twin, Desmodromic engine.

Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled

Scrambler Desert Sled is the off-road version of Scrambler. It gets modified frame, suspension and 19-inch spoke wheels, all optimised for off-road riding. The off-road capability of Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled is further evident in the headlight mesh guard, off-road style foot pegs with removable rubber pads, high mudguards and engine skid plate. The 803cc L-Twin, Desmodromic distribution, 2 valves per cylinder, air-cooled petrol engine in the Desert Sled develops 75bhp and 68Nm of torque mated to a six-speed gearbox.

Ducati SuperSport

If you think higher capacity superbikes are desirable, but not practical for riding on the street, Ducati has recently launched SuperSport. The fully faired sports-style everyday motorcycle borrowed the 937cc Testastretta motor from Hypermotard 939 and fitted it to the sport bike's trellis frame. This delivers 113hp at 9,000rpm and torque curve that peaks at 96.7Nm at 6,500rpm. It also boasts of three Riding Modes (Sport, Touring and Urban) and Safety Pack that includes Bosch ABS and traction control.