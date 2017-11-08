If you have been thinking that munching too many snacks is the reason you are not shedding weight, you may be wrong. All you need to do is switch from your unhealthy snacks to healthy ones and it will do the trick. It will help you control your hunger.

So, next time when your mid-morning snack cravings kick in, just reach for a snack that's healthy.

Moreover, some people believe that you need to eat really less to lose weight, which is again, not true. Starving is not a good idea to shed those extra kilos. Not eating when hungry will make the body go into starvation mode, which means you begin to retain calories as your body thinks you need them to survive. If you keep eating, it will keep your metabolism working to burn more calories.

So, here are 6 healthy snacks that you can eat without having the fear of gaining weight:

Sprouts

Sprouts are high in protein and rich in dietary fibre. A bowlful of sprouts can be an amazing snack for you. You can have them directly or add other freshly chopped veggies like cucumber and tomatoes, and season it with some salt and pepper.

Greek yoghurt with raspberries and honey

This sweet and creamy snack is a combination of fibre, healthy fats, and protein. And, the vitamin C in raspberries increases the fat-burning ability of the body, according to research in the Journal of the American College of Nutrition. So, Greek yoghurt with a cup of raspberries and a half-tablespoon of honey can be favourite snack when you're hungry.

Veggies with hummus

Hummus is a dip made of chickpeas, packed with high-quality fibres. You can have hummus with your favourite vegetables. You can have this healthy and yummy snack whenever you want.

Popcorn

Popcorn is a low-calorie snack which can be a handy thing to munch on. According to Chicago nutritionist Dawn Jackson Blatner: "You get about 3.5 cups for only 100 calories."

And, since popcorn is naturally a whole grain, you get 4 grams of filling fibre. For flavour, you can add paprika, chilli powder or pepper.

Steamed corn

If you don't like popcorn, you can enjoy a cup of steamed corn which is also a very healthy snack. In fact, you get 2 grams of fibre for every half a cup of corn kernels. You can have the steamed corn as they are or you can add freshly chopped vegetables with desired spices to make it tasty.

Homemade cucumber pickles

Cucumbers have only 16 calories per cup and you add 1 calorie to it when you use one teaspoon of rice vinegar to it. This amazing low-calorie snack can be enjoyed anytime without any guilt.