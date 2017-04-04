After the closure of the financial year 2016-17, the automakers are getting prepared for a slew of new launches in April. The first three months of the calendar year saw launches of the Tata Hexa and Tigor, Maruti Suzuki Ignis and Baleno RS, KTM updated the Duke and RC series and Honda has launched WR-V crossover.

The fourth month of the year also is also exciting for petrol as nearly half a dozen cars are ready for launch. Some of them are new vehicles while some of the vehicles get major makeover. Here is what you need to know about the new comers in April.

Audi A3 facelift

German carmaker Audi will launch facelifted A3 sedan in on April 6. The new A3 facelift will be Audi's third launch in the country this year. The new A3 facelift gets revised front and rear bumpers, larger hexagonal grille, new LED headlamps with DRLs, a new taillight and it rides on 16-inch five-spoke alloys. Inside the cabin, a 7.0-inch infotainment screen, wireless phone charger and dual-zone climate control are the new additions.

The new 1.4 litre TFSI petrol engine for the A3 sedan will develop 150hp of power and 250Nm of torque mated to 7-speed S-tronic automatic gearbox. On the other hand, the diesel mill develops 143hp and 320Nm of torque and it is paired to 6-speed S-Tronic dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

Volvo S60 polestar

Swedish carmaker Volvo Cars will introduce its in-house performance division Polestar in India on April 14. The first vehicle to get polestar treatment will be the S60 sedan. The S60 Polestar will be powered by an in-line 4-cylinder, 1969cc engine, which is both turbo and supercharged. The mill will develop 367bhp of power and 470Nm of torque mated to 8-speed Geartronic automatic gearbox with paddle shifters. The performance car needs only 4.7 seconds to reach 100kmph from standstill before attaining electrically limited top speed of 250kmph.

Lamborghini Huracan Performante

Italian sportscar maker Lamborghini unveiled he track-focused version of the Huracan at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show last month. Christened as Huracan Performante, the new version of the Huracan will debut in India this month. It is powered by the same 5.2-litre naturally-aspirated V10. However, the mill now belts out 631bhp, 29bhp more than the coupe version. This makes V10 on the Huracan Performante as Lamborghini's most powerful V10 ever. The Huracan Performante needs only 2.9 seconds to reach 100kmph which is 0.3 seconds less than the 3.2 second of Huracan coupe. The company also claims a top speed of over 325kmph.

Jeep Compass

Fiat Chrysler India will introduce the most affordable Jeep SUV, the Compass, to India on April 12. The India-spec Jeep Compass is expected to be priced under Rs 25 lakh and at that price point the compact SUV is expected to be a volume driver for the company. The compact SUV will be available in petrol and diesel variants with manual and automatic gearbox options. A 4x4 version has also been confirmed for off-road enthusiasts.

The SUV is expected to be powered by multijet 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine, with a power output of 170hp and 350Nm of torque. The petrol mill could be a 140bhp 1.4-litre multiair engine.

Toyota Innova Crysta Touring Sport

Toyota Innova Crysta in India will soon have a limited edition model dubbed as Crysta Touring Sport. Crysta Touring Sport is essentially is the Venturer edition launched in Indonesia recently with sportier add-ons. The special edition will get cosmetic tweaks at the front and rear bumpers as chrome inserts. Chrome outlining for the front grille and side skirts are the other attractions. The new variant of Innova Crysta is expected to be offered on the top-end ZX variant with six-seater configuration.

2017 Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire

Maruti Suzuki is expected to launch new Swift Dzire by the end of April. Pictures of the new Swift Dzire have been leaked online and it shows major make over. The face of the car is in line with the new Swift hatchback unveiled in December in Japan. The new grille, bumper and sweptback headlamps adds mass at front while newly designed tail lamps with LED strip, integrated boot spoiler, shark fin antenna and redesigned bumper are the new additions at the rear.

Under the hood, the Swift's sedan sibling is likely to continue with the current 1.2-litre petrol and 1.3-litre diesel engines.