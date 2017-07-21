At least two people were killed and over 100 injured when a powerful earthquake struck Turkey's Aegean coast and a few Greek islands located nearby, including Kos, Rhodes and Dodecanese Islands, on Friday.

The epicentre of the quake was located around 10.3 km south of the Turkish resort of Bodrum and 16.2 kilometres east of the island of Kos in Greece, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said. The quake was at a depth of 10 km.

A hospital official told AFP that two people died in Kos after the ceiling of a building collapsed. Their identities are yet to be ascertained. Emergency services said that the affected area was a bar in the centre of Kos town.

Kos Mayor Giorgos Kyritsis said that the main town suffered damages but the rest of the island seemed to have no problems, the Associated Press reported. "The buildings affected were mostly old and were built before the earthquake building codes were introduced," Kyritsis said.

Turkish television said that the quake triggered high waves off Gumbet near Bodrum thereby flooding the road and leaving parked cars stranded.