Xiaomi 2017 plans: New and upcoming smartphones in India

After weeks of teasing, Xiaomi finally launched the Mi Max 2 in New Delhi on July 18. It was originally unveiled in China in May, earlier this year. Now, the 6.44-inch mammoth phone, has finally arrived in India.

It comes with huge upgrade over its predecessor in terms of design, camera and most importantly battery capacity. It's gigantic body is cloaked with metal-clad shell. On it flaunts a 6.44-inch full HD resolution and yet be able to operate single hand thanks to MIUI software which allows users to adjust operational area in to smaller screen size.

As far as design language is concerned, Mi Max 2 is slimmer and more visually appealing. Interestingly, Xiaomi has succeeded in incorporationg bigger 5,300mAh cell, 10 percent more battery capacity than the first generation (4,850mAh). With such high capacity cell, Mi Max 2 will be able to run for two full days under mixed usage. It also comes with fast charging technology that makes the phone get charged from zero to 68 percent in just one hour.

It also boasts feature-rich 12MP camera with Sony IMX386 sensor, dual-LED flash and 5MP wide-angle snapper on the front. Other stipulated features include Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core, 4GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage.

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 price and availability details:

MI MAX 2 Comes in 4GB RAM + 64 GB storage for Rs. 16,999. It will be available on Flipboard, Amazon, Tata cliq and patty mall from July 27 onwards. It will also be available in brick-and-mortar stores on the same day.

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 vs Competition:


The new Mi Max 2 will be up against the Moto Z2 Play, OnePlus 3T, Asus Zenfone 3, OnePlus 3T and the recently launched Honor 8 Pro, as they fall in the same mid-range category.

Key specifications of Xiaomi Mi Max 2:

Model Xiaomi Mi Max 2
Display 6.4-inch full HD (1920x1080p) IPS 2.5D curved glass
  • Brightness: 450 nits with 72% NTSC colours gamut
  • Contrast ratio: 1000:1
OS Android 6.0 Marshmallow OS-based MIUI 8.0
Processor 14nm architecture class 2.0GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core
GPU Adreno 506
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB/128GB
Camera
  • Main: 12MP with Sony IMX386 sensor, f/2.2 aperture, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), 1.25µm pixel size, dual-tone LED flash, P
  • Front: 5MP camera with 85-degree wide-angle lens, f/2.0 aperture
Battery 5,300mAh with Quick Charging v3.0 technology; zero to 68% within one hour
Network 4G-LTE with VoLTE (Voice-over-LTE)
Add-ons Stereo speakers, dual-SIM slots (hybrid: microSD micros SIM 1 + Nano SIM card/microSD card), fingerprint sensor, IR sensor, Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi (dual band: 802.11ac: 2.4GHz/5GHZ; MIMO), Near Field Communication (NFC), Type-C USB port, 3.5mm audio jack, GPS+GLONASS
Dimensions 174.1 x 88.7 x 7.6 mm
Weight 211g
Price
  • 4GB RAM+64GB storage:
  • 4GB RAM+128GB storage:
