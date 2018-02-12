After a disappointing 2-1 defeat in the Test series, Virat Kohli and his men have bounced back well to take an unassailable 3-1 lead in the six-match ODI rubber. By doing so, the Men in Blue have broken and set quite a few records.

The two teams are gearing up for the fifth ODI in Port Elizabeth on Tuesday (February 13), on which more cricket records could tumble. Apart from an unprecedented series win for Kohli's men, quite a few personal milestones are up for grabs at St George's Park.

IBT India has compiled a list of men who could set & break records in the 5th ODI

MS Dhoni

The former Indian captain is in line to become the fourth Indian batsman and 12th overall to hit 10,000 ODI runs. Dhoni is 46 runs away from from the landmark figure.

Sachin Tendulkar (18,426) Sourav Ganguly (11,363) and Rahul Dravid (10,889) are the only Indian batsman part of the elite list.

Notably, Dhoni will also become the only batsman to have hit at least 10,000 runs at an average of more than 50 if he manages to join the elite list. His ODI average is a staggering 51.57.

Dhoni also needs six more dismissals behind the stumps to beat Mark Boucher's record of 42 in India vs South Africa ODIs.

Virat Kohli

Kohli will become the first captain to lead an Indian team to an ODI series win in South Africa if the team manages to win on Tuesday. India have lost all their previous bilateral meetings, since the first series in the "Rainbow Nation" in 1991/92 season.

Kohli needs only six runs to get past Mohammad Azharuddin's tally of 1109 runs in ODIs against South Africa. With 1104 runs from 24 matches, the Indian skipper is currently on the fifth spot on the list of Indians with most runs against the Proteas. He is also sitting behind Tendulkar (2001 runs from 57 matches), Ganguly (1313 from 29 matches) and Dravid (1309 from 36 matches).

Kohli also has an opportunity to go past AB de Villiers on the list of most ODI runs. The Indian captain is currently on the 16th spot with 9423 runs, 118 behind his Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammate.

Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal

Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal need to wickets each to go past Lonwabo Tsotsobe and become the highest wicket-taker in a bilateral ODI series between the two countries.

Tsotsobe had picked up 13 wickets during a five-match series in 2011, which South Africa won 3-2.

Kuldeep and Chahal have been in fine form in the ongoing series, picking up 12 wickets each. The two wrist spinners were taken to the cleaners in their five-wicket defeat in Johannesburg on Sunday but expect them to make a strong comeback in the remainder of the series.