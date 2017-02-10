South Africa have completely outclassed Sri Lanka in every department in their ongoing ODI series at home. The Proteas lead 4-0 in the five-match series, and a whitewash awaits on Friday.

READ: World cricket calendar 2017.

AB De Villiers is back from injury to wreak havoc to the Lankan Lions and he is doing that with some class. He mentioned ahead of the ODIs that he is content with nothing but a 5-0 sweep against Sri Lanka.

The likes of Faf du Plessis in the batting sector and Imran Tahir in the bowling sector has wreaked havoc to Sri Lanka's hopes. Upul Tharanga, the Sri Lanka skipper, who scored 119 runs in the fourth ODI at Newlands, Cape Town, will be hoping against hope that he can lead his side to at least one victory from the series.

Can Tharanga do something magical at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on Friday? We all wait to found out!

"The problem I see here is not lack of talent [for Sri Lanka] but their inability to adjust quickly to situations and handle the pressure. You can't play cricket if you can't absorb pressure," Sri Lanka cricket legend and the current chief selector of the team, Sanath Jayasuriya, has been quoted as saying by ESPN Cricinfo.

5th ODI: Expected XI

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis, AB de Villiers (c), JP Duminy, Farhaan Behardien, Wayne Parnell, Dwayne Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir.

Sri Lanka: Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Upul Tharanga (c), Kusal Mendis, Sandun Weerakkody, Dhananjaya de Silva/Dinesh Chandimal, Asela Gunaratne, Sachith Pathirana, Nuwan Kulasekara, Lahiru Madushanka, Suranga Lakmal, Lakshan Sandakan.

Match schedule

Date: February 10

Time: 5 pm IST (11:30 am GMT / 01:30 pm local)

Venue: SuperSport Park, Centurion

Where to watch live

India: TV: Ten HD/Ten 3. Live Streaming: Ten Network

Sri Lanka: TV: Ten HD/Ten 3. Live Streaming: Ten Network

South Africa: TV: SuperSport 2. Live Streaming: SuperSport

UK: TV: Sky Sports 4. Live Streaming: Sky Network

Live score: Twitter.