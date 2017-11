The Indian Army set a new world record with 58 men riding on a single motorbike on 19 November. The stunt was performed by Tornadoes, a motorcycle display team of armys logistics arm, Army Service Corps in the southern Indian city of Bengaluru. The team said they underwent a rigourous training for six months, including a strict diet to maintain their weight. Research for the stunt began in 2013, according to local media reports.