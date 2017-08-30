Defence Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday announced around 57,000 army jawans who are engaged in non-core functions will be redeployed as part of major reforms to enhance combat capability.

The decision is taken based on the suggestions made by Lt Gen Db Shekatkar (retd) committee. The panel, set up in May 2016 by then defence minister Manohar Parrikar, recommended structural changes to reduce the revenue expenditure, Jaitley said.

However, back in 2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the Combined Commanders' Conference in 2015, had expressed concerns over a large and lumbering military while advanced countries are cutting down on forces and relying more on technology. India boasts of world's third largest army with over 38,000 officers and 11.38 lakh soldiers.

CAG report on forces

Previously, the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) had warned that the Indian military can not fight a war beyond 15 to 20 days. The CAG, in its Compliance Report, had said the Indian army faces a shortage of types ammunition to fight a 10-day long intense war.

As per government orders, the army is supposed to be stocked with ammunition enough to withstand 40 days of intense war. However, the CAG report shows as of September 2016, India has enough stocks for only 20 percent of the 152 types of ammunition (31 out of 152 types of ammunition) for the army to fight a 40-day war.

Now with additional deployment, the ammunition stock should also be increased. According to estimates, less than 20 percent of the defence budget is available for acquiring new weapons and equipment platforms.

Doklam effect?

Replying to a question that whether the exercise was undertaken in the light of the Doklam episode, Jaitley said, "This is not specific to any incident. It had been going on much prior to Doklam."

First phase

Of the 99 recommendations suggested by the panel, the defence ministry has accepted 65 after consultations with all the stakeholders, Jaitley said. The defence ministry said the reforms will be in place by 31 December 2019. The ministry said civilians will be redeployed in different wings of the armed forces for improving efficiency.

"In a first ever exercise after Independence, the Ministry of Defence in consultation with the Indian Army has decided to reform the Indian Army in a planned manner. These decisions were approved by the defence minister," the ministry said in a statement.

In the first phase, the reforms will involve redeployment and restructuring of approximately 57,000 posts of officers, junior commissioned officers and others.The optimisation of signals establishments, closure of military farms and army postal establishments in peace locations as well as the restructuring of repair echelons in the army including base workshops will also be part of the extensive exercise.