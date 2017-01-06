- Play Pope Francis celebrates mass on his 80th birthday
52-million-year-old fossil fruits discovered, complete with fragile papery skins
Amazing, fragile fossilised tomatillo fruits – complete with original papery shells – have been discovered in Patagonia, Argentina.
