500 years later: Martin Luthers lasting impact on Christianity

On 31 October, 1517, Martin Luther attacked the Catholic Churchs corrupt practice of selling indulgences. Luthers actions sparked a revolution that resulted in centuries of changes in Christianity, including the split in Christianity between Roman Catholicism and Protestantism. The revolution sparked by Luther is now known as the Protestant Reformation.