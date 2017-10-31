On 31 October, 1517, Martin Luther attacked the Catholic Churchs corrupt practice of selling indulgences. Luthers actions sparked a revolution that resulted in centuries of changes in Christianity, including the split in Christianity between Roman Catholicism and Protestantism. The revolution sparked by Luther is now known as the Protestant Reformation.
500 years later: Martin Luthers lasting impact on Christianity
On 31 October, 1517, Martin Luther attacked the Catholic Churchs corrupt practice of selling indulgences. Luthers actions sparked a revolution that resulted in centuries of changes in Christianity, including the split in Christianity between Roman Catholicism and Protestantism. The revolution sparked by Luther is now known as the Protestant Reformation.
- October 31, 2017 09:21 IST
