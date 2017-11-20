India captain Virat Kohli today (November 20) revealed what gives him "more pleasure" than scoring hundreds in international cricket.

Kohli, on Monday, achieved another milestone in his gilttering career during the 1st Test between India and Sri Lanka at Kolkata's Eden Gardens.

The 29-year-old struck a superb 104 not out, his 50th ton in international cricket. He is now the joint fastest to the milestone along with South Africa's Hashim Amla. Both took 348 visits to the crease to reach the feat.

Thanks to Kohli's hundred, India were able to set a tricky 231-run target for Sri Lanka on the fifth and final day.

The hosts came close to victory but were denied by bad light as the visitors battled to 75/7. The thrilling contest ended in a draw with umpires closing the game due to bad light with more than 20 overs left.

After the match, Kohli was asked about his latest achievement of 50 international tons and he admitted that he felt good to reach there but added personal milestones were immaterial.

"(It) feels good. My journey hasn't been long but I want to continue contributing, especially in situations like these (referring to today's Test)," Kohli said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

"If I can step up and perform, that will give me more pleasure than thinking about the number of hundreds I have. The mindset is always to go forward and help the team forward, and win Test matches," he added.

Kohli has 32 hundreds in One Day Internationals and 18 in Tests. Former India captain and batting legend Sachin Tendulkar is the record holder for most tons in international cricket with 100.

The Delhi right-hander is the eighth batsman in cricket history to score 50 or more international hundreds. Today's three-figure mark was Kohli's 11th as India captain, matching Sunil Gavaskar's mark.

Most hundreds in international cricket

Sachin Tendulkar (100)

Ricky Ponting (71)

Kumar Sangakkara (63)

Jacques Kallis (62)

Hashim Amla (54)

Mahela Jayawardene (54)

Brian Lara (53)

Virat Kohli (50)