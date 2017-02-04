Dulquer Salmaan grew up in the Mollywood entertainment industry, and him starting a career as an actor was obvious considering he is the son of megastar Mammootty. But, when he decided to take acting as profession, the young star wasn't sure whether he would be accepted by the audience, recollects the actor, who celebrates the fifth anniversary in the field in February.

Also read: Have you seen DQ's CIA troll posters?

Dulquer, who is often called DQ or Kunjikka by his fans, has thanked all his well wishers for supporting him immensely with endless love that encourages him to do better as a performer. "The endless & immeasurable love that each of you have given me and my movies, the selfless & unconditional love from my family, and the never judging & ever encouraging love from my friends and colleagues," the actor writes on his Facebook page.

5 years ago today, the world as I knew it changed for the better ! Honestly, a part of me never thought I could do it. It was daunting and the pressure was immense. But from then to now every day, every film, every year there's been only one thing pushing me to do better and become a better version of my self. Love ! The endless & immeasurable love that each of you have given me and my movies, the selfless & unconditional love from my family, and the never judging & ever encouraging love from my friends and colleagues. Reach for the stars. Dreams do come true. All you need is Love ! Poster Design : Jamshad kpz

The tremendous fan following the young actor enjoys from all over the globe is evident from his social media pages. The Kammatipaadam actor's official Facebook page is followed by over 4.7 million users, while 5.6 lakh and 1 million netizens follow him on Twitter and Instagram, respectively. Apart from the Indian audience, Dulquer's movies are liked by many foreign audience, and recently a few Turkish fans of DQ released a video asking him to visit their country.

Sakhavu, Comrade in America and Oru Mexican Aparatha: Is Mollywood veering towards the left?

DQ, who made his acting debut in 2012 with the thriller Second Show, is currently basking in the success of the family entertainer Jomonte Suviseshangal, helmed by veteran filmmaker Sathyan Anthikad. The movie, being the first release of 2017, has been witnessing good collection at the worldwide box office, despite locking horns with Mohanlal's Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol. Dulquer has again hogged the limelight with the release of the first-look poster of his upcoming Amal Neerad directorial, Comrade in America aka CIA, which is expected to hit screens in April.