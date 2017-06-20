Melania Trump is shutting down haters with her classy style statements. The former model and US President Donald Trump's wife has been sporting some chic dresses and making heads turn.

Her recent outing in a blue body-fitting dress has made the headlines again as it caught fashion designers and Twitterati's attention. While many debate that she has been taking fashion lessons from former FLOTUS Michelle Obama, we feel that her fashion sense has a British connection.

The First Lady has been sporting a slew of dresses and colours that have got everyone talking. The blues, the greens, reds and nude shades are stealing all the attention from Donald Trump. But if you compare Melania Trump's dresses with Kate Middleton's dresses and gowns, you will catch one thing similar -- their love for bright colours does the trick for them.

Given their skin tone and their slender figures, the two wives have left no opportunity for criticism. They have been confident about pulling off the lightest shade to brightest greys in public. There have been a number of occasions when the duo have seen sporting similar designs and colours that they looked like they have taken fashion lessons together.

Here is a look at five such looks where the Duchess of Cambridge and Melania have sported similar looks.

Painting the town red:

Kate and Melania should take a class on how to pick the right red. Sporting a bold red colour, Kate caught some attention when she made a head-turning entry at the Wimbledon 2015. Wearing a strikingly similar colour, Melania wore a long red coat dress as she landed at Palm Beach International Airport in March.

Shine bright like a diamond:

While Melania wore Dolce & Gabbana and Kate donned Erdem, the two sported a sparkly dress with long sleeves and knee length dress.

For the love of greys:

Set in two different years, Michael Kors connected the dots between the Royals and the Trumps this year when Melania wore a grey dress that reminded the world of Kate's grey patterned dress she wore in 2014.

Blend in right with white:

Melania has been spotted numerous times in white that a few could tell that white is becoming her go-to colour. But when she wore a white Michael Kors white skirt suit, it looks like she drew some inspiration from the Duchess' wardrobe. The world knows that the royal highness loves wearing the skirt suit.

BlackOut:

The two have seen posing in black on lesser-known occasions. Not only does black steals all the attention from their features, the black throws off highlighting on the curves. However, there was one particular occasion when the duo wore a black dress in which they looked comfortable. The lacy dress was so similar yet so unique. While Kate chose to pull off the high neck, Melania opted for an off-shoulder treatment.

We love both their fashion styles, who is your favourite?