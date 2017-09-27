The ban on women driving in Saudi Arabia has been lifted.But women are still prohibited from doing many things.An assigned male family member must give a woman permission to open a bank account, own a passport or even leave prison.In recent years some of these rules have been reformed. In some cases women can now work and study without the consent of a male guardian.
5 things women are still banned from doing in Saudi Arabia
The ban on women driving in Saudi Arabia has been lifted.But women are still prohibited from doing many things.An assigned male family member must give a woman permission to open a bank account, own a passport or even leave prison.In recent years some of these rules have been reformed. In some cases women can now work and study without the consent of a male guardian.
- September 27, 2017 20:51 IST
