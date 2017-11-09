In the last 10 years, Deepika Padukone has become a name to be reckoned with. She has everything going for her today. She is Asia's sexiest woman live, highest paid actress and unparallel stardom. As people celebrate her superstardom today, we bring to you 5 facts that you should know about your superstar, Deepika Padukone.

1. Deepika openly spoke about her break-up

Deepika Padukone is one of the few actresses who's lived life on her own terms. Not every celebrity had spoken so openly about their relationship, but Deepika was the one to come out and speak. Though the relationship went kaput, Deepika didn't shy away from talking about it and carried the heartbreak with grace without letting negative energies into her life. Like every other girl, Deepika too did things for the man she loved and expressed her feelings which is normal for any girl and was unapologetic and open about it even after things didn't work between them.

2. Deepika opened up about depression and put it on the map of India

Depression as a subject was considered a taboo in our country until some years ago, Deepika came out and spoke about her struggle with the same. Not only did she create awareness but also opened her foundation Live, Love, Laugh for people to come forward and take help. Deepika put Depression as a growing hazard in the map of Asia without shying away or thinking of the repercussion it could have on her image.

3. Deepika visited Bangalore amidst Padmavati to help her parents shift

In innumerable interviews, Deepika has mentioned how she still does her chores when she goes back home and how she's still the same with her family and friends and they have kept her grounded which she completely enjoys. We have even heard she took time out of her busy Padmavati schedule and flew to Bangalore to become a helping hand to her parents when they recently shifted to a newer place. Deepika has surely given every parent, daughter goals as well as proved to be the strength of the family when it comes to shouldering responsibilities.

4. Deepika handles her own bank accounts and paperwork

We all know, Madam Padukone is a girl with intelligence and wit. She's earned her bread and butter right since the age of 17 and has been independent ever since she's shifted base to the city of dreams, Mumbai. She loves handling her bank accounts and sits with her CA to get a detailed understanding of everything. She's very particular & prompt when it comes to her pending paper works and is swift is completing all with thorough understanding.

5. Deepika at regular intervals lets her hair down and spends time with her childhood friends

Even when she's got so much on her shoulders to do, Deepika makes sure once in a while she lets her hair down with her girlfriends. She's said to believe in having the perfect work-life balance and proves the same by going out and partying with her girl gang once in a while. Like all of us, Dippy too has her girl gang back home in Bangalore and even after all these years, she makes sure to be in touch with them and keep the bond intact undeterred by all the fame and power.