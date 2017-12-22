2017 has witnessed an immense recognition of digital content in India. There's a lot of funny and intense stuff happening and most importantly, a range of new age talk shows have made its way to win hearts of viewers by giving them a sn​eak​ peak into the lives of celebrities. These shows tend to be more open to sass laced with humour and discuss everything under the roof - from social issues to behind the scenes gossip.

Here is a list of five talk shows that we are never tired of watching:

Koffee With Karan

Love him or hate him but you just can't ignore him! From giving witty replies to serving 'Koffee' that we all love and savour, he is a master of entertainment and we love the way he brews the beans on his chat show 'Koffee With Karan'. And if you are one of those people who love Bollywood, you can binge watch the show on ​​Hotstar.

No. 1 Yaari with Rana

Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati's No 1 Yaari With Rana has emerged as the most popular Telugu TV show. Available on ​​Viu and Gemini TV, the show brings together Tollywood stars and their real-life best friends who share their behind-the-door secrets, friendship defining moments and play interesting games with Daggubati.

Son Of Abish

Stand up comedian, Abish Mattew's hit show Son of Abish first premiered in 2014. With an all new season out this year, the talk show host is back with gossip, fun and laughter. Available on ​​YouTube, Mathew spends the first half delighting the live audience with his monologue and as a second act, he would call a guest who talks about her/his life.

What The Duck

Hosted by cricket presenter and stand-up comedian Vikram Sathaye, 'What the Duck' presents the Boys in Blue in a different light and encapsulates the lighter side of cricket that includes dressing room secrets, sledging stories, and cricketing trivia. Presenting a quirky blend of cricket and comedy, 'What the Duck' is into its second season and is aired on ​​Viu.

Famously Filmfare

Taking its illustrious legacy forward with a celebrity chat show 'Famously Filmfare', Filmfare has introduced a weekly chat show available only on ​​Jio Network. Featuring the who's who of Bollywood, the chat show will showcase personal anecdotes from their lives and

give the viewers real access to some unexpected and interesting stories.