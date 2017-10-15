Ten years after the release of Taare Zameen Par (TZP), Aamir Khan Productions is returning with another movie on the similar lines. Secret Superstar has some striking similarities with 2007 film.

Taare Zameen Par explored the story of a misunderstood dyslexic kid named Ishaan Awasthi. The mind-bending story has left an everlasting impression in our hearts. Exactly 10 years later, Aamir Khan Productions has come up with Secret Superstar.

Here are the top 5 similarities between Taare Zameen Par and Secret Superstar:

1. They are about a child's problems

Taare Zameen Par touched the unusual topic of dyslexia and the stigma it carries. Now, Secret Superstar deals with the story of a teenager, who is aspiring to be a singer, while her father opposes her decision. While Taare Zameen Par got us teary-eyed, Secret Superstar is set to strike a chord with the audience with the story of a young girl chasing her dreams.

2. Aamir Khan is the guide and saviour

In Taare Zameen Par, Mr Perfectionist played an art teacher by name Ram Shankar Nikumbh who helps misunderstood dyslexic kid (Darsheel Safary) become an active and creative student. In Secret Superstar, he appears as quirky and colourful music composer Shakti Kumaarr, who helps Insia (Zaira Wasim) to achieve her dream.

3. Dominating dads

In Taare Zameen Par, Ishaan Awasthi's father Nandkishore (Vipin Sharma) is a successful executive who expects his children to excel. He is a disciplinarian and sends Ishaan to boarding school after seeing his poor academic report. In Secret Superstar, Insia's father is also dominating and he wants her to focus on studies rather the music.

4. Mother-child share a warm bond

Taare Zameen Par featured a warm bonding between Ishaan and his mother. The emotional song 'Maa' left everyone in tears. Secret Superstar also explored a the mother-daughter bond and has a similar song Meri Pyaari Ammi, which became a hit with the music lovers.

5. Melodious songs

Taare Zameen Par had seven melodious songs as part of the film narrative and were a big hit among music lovers. Secret Superstar is a film on music theme with the lead protagonist being an aspiring singer. The movie has six songs and their teasers reveal that they are part of the narrative, unlike the usual Bollywood films. The songs 'Main Kaun Hoon', 'Meri Pyaari Ammi', 'Sapne Re' and 'I Miss You' only provide further insights into the film and its characters.

Finally, the names of both kids featured in Taare Zameen Par and Secret Superstar start with the letter 'I' – Ishaan and Insia.

Secret Superstar is set to hit the screens on 19 October. It is to be seen whether the movie will recreate the magic of Taare Zameen Par on screens or not.