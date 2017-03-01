Baasha was the movie that redefined Rajinikanth's image as a mass hero. Released in 1995, the Tamil film set the box office on fire in South India. Now, the film has been digitally re-mastered and will be released on March 3.

The movie tells the story of a docile auto driver, who has a shocking past in Mumbai. He concealed his identity of a gangster for years, but situations bring his original personality out. Rajini's character has two distinct portrayals in the film, which was directed by Suresh Krishna.

Here are five reasons why you should not miss this film:

Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth alone is the biggest reason for his fans to watch his movies and it is always a treat for them to see him on the big screen. So, enjoy his epic mannerism and style in the digitised version, which will be a completely new experience for the audience.

Punchy dialogues

The movie was loaded with punchy dialogues. 'Naan Oru Thadavai Sonna.. Nooru Thadavai Sonna madhiri...' and 'Kettavangaluku Aandavan Neraya Kodupan, Aana Kai Vittuduvan. Nallavangala Aandavan Sodhipan, Aana kai vidamatan...' remain his popular dialogues even today.

Raghuvaran

Raghuvaran's baritone and his terrific performance took the viewing experience of the audience to a new level. Without such a powerful villain, the hero Baasha's characterisation would have been dull.



Songs

Deva's songs in Baasha, especially the introductory song, was composed wonderfully and shot on Rajinikanth. The superstar's suave look with a stylish beard and flashy goggles in the track was a delight to watch.

Complete entertainment

Baasha, which was inspired by the Bollywood film, Hum, has everything that the masses love to see in a good film. The film is rich in dialogues, action, romance and emotions. It also has a flawless screenplay that keeps the audience engaged for the two-odd hours.