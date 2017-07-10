In India, we often shy away from talking about a lot of issues and menstruation is definitely one of them. Recently, a Mumbai media company, Culture Machine started offering their women staff paid 'first day of period' leave. It is a great step by the company which should be followed by others too.

Countries like Japan, China, Taiwan, South Korea and Indonesia already have this kind of leave for their women workers. In fact, in Japan, the menstrual leave started just after World War II and is continued.

The mere thought of it makes women feel ecstatic for various reasons. For those who think it's not necessary, here is a list of 5 reasons as to why it is important not only for working women but also for the company and society

Uncomfortable day of the month

The first day of period is a total roller coaster ride with cramps, nausea, headaches and of course mood swings.

In a Huffington Post report, Dr Ahmed Ismail, a Harley Street Gynaecology consultant explains, "It is important to note that patients' painful period symptoms can vary in intensity, even in the same person. The pain levels are not static or continuous and, therefore, the woman's experience will differ from month to month."

Less productive

According to a survey report by Independent, a majority of the working women say that period pains affect their productivity at work but almost less than a third tell their bosses about it. Of course, menstruation or period is a still hush-hush thing for most people of the country and asking a leave for it is beyond question.

Sick leave

Even if women go and ask for it, most of the time they prefer not to use 'period cramps' to their male bosses as the reason for their leave. Asking for 'sick leave' every month confuses the male bosses and is at times believed to be mere excuses.

PMS

People have many misconceptions about it. For starters, this is not a made up thing. Premenstrual Syndrome (PMS) is the physical as well as emotional symptoms that occur in the 1-2 weeks before a woman's period and goes away within the third day of menstruation. PMS includes certain common symptoms like bloating, irritability, fatigue, and mood swings.

Embarrassing Stains

Most of the women on the first day of period experience heavy bleeding and the chances of it flooding through pads and tampons and staining the clothes or seats are high. In the workplace, this can be quite embarrassing.