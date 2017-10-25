Five people with alleged Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) connections were arrested by Kerala Police in Kannur on Wednesday, October 25. Earlier on October 23, the intelligence agencies in Kerala were on the lookout for a doctor who was reportedly featured in an Islamic State propaganda video.

Speaking to International Business Times, India, Kannur's Deputy Superintendent of Police Sadanada said: "A case has been registered against the five and we will put out more details by 3 pm today. The arrested suspects will be produced in the court on Thursday."

Earlier, a man in his mid-forties, Abu Muqatil al-Hindi, was seen in an ISIL video encouraging doctors and medical professionals from all around the world to join their healthcare services in Syria.

The video had grabbed the attention of intelligence agencies after it started making rounds of social media.

Another medical professional, Abu Yusuf al-Australi from Australia, was seen a similar act in the video. He had joined ISIL in 2015 with a changed name, Dr Tareq Kamleh.

The arrested suspects had joined ISIL and were placed in Turkey. They were arrested when they returned to their homes in Kerala, India Today reported.

A top security official had provided inputs in this regard and said: "We strongly suspect al-Hindi to be at the helm of recruiting jihad-sympathisers from India."