As many as five passengers on board a Delhi-Mumbai Indigo flight sustained injuries after a jet blast allegedly from a SpiceJet flight, shattered the window.

The SpiceJet was approaching the parking bay when the incident took place. As many as five passengers sustained minor injuries and they were taken to the airport clinic.

The blast is being probed by Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) aviation watchdogs.

"IndiGo Coach number 34 was parked at Bay 17 today at 16:50 hours for boarding of passengers on flight 6E-191 en route Delhi-Mumbai. At the same time, an arriving aircraft of Spicejet SG-253 took to park at the allocated bay. The jet blast from the aircraft broke the right front window glass of the coach," IndiGo said in a statement.

SpiceJet is yet to comment on the matter.