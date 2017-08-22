There are numerous laws, some hundred years old, that are currently in force in our country from the time of British colonial rule. These laws have undergone minimal amendments whereas, the Indian Constitution has underwent more than 100 amendments in last seventy years.

Even though 1200 archaic laws were scrapped in bulk, India is still following many obsolete laws that have been prevalent from the British Raj days.

Watch the video to find out top five archaic laws that we continue to follow even now.

