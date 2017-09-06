Senior journalist and activist Gauri Lankesh, a well-known critic of the right wing forces, was shot dead at her Rajeshwari Nagar residence in Bangalore.

Lankesh was critical of the Hindutva brigade and was last year convicted in a defamation case filed by MP Pralhad Joshi who had objected to a report against BJP leaders.

In her works, she had often voiced her opinions against the communal politics, caste system as well as against the establishment.

Here's a look at five facts you should know about Gauri Lankesh.

RIP Gauri Lankesh!