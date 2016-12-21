The year 2016 saw a number of celebrities nursing heartbreaks after their picture-perfect relationships went kaput. If Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris grabbed headlines with their split in the first half of the year, the latter half belonged to Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. Here, we are listing out five celebrity couples who decided to part ways in 2016.

Iggy Azalea and Nick Young: Things were going great for the duo until a cheating scandal rocked their lifeboat in March. Azalea announced her split from Nick Young via Instagram almost a year after they got engaged. "Unfortunately, although I love Nick and I have tried and tried to rebuild my trust in him — It's become apparent in the last few weeks I am unable to," she said in a statement.

Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris: Taylor Swift, the girl whose music spoke about heartbreaks and ex-boyfriends, seemed to have found her perfect partner when Calvin Harris, a DJ, came into her life. But the duo parted ways in June after 15 months of dating. Within two weeks, Swift was spotted out and about with Tom Hiddleston, sparking rumours that Swift may have cheated on Harris. Sadly, Swift and Hiddleston, too, did not last.

Joshua Jackson and Diane Kruger: Joshua Jackson and Diane Kruger's decade-long romance came to an end in mid-July 2016. They did not give a specific reason for parting ways, but rumours swirling around had hinted at Kruger being unfaithful to her partner with The Walking Dead actor Norman Reedus.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt: The duo fell in love on the sets of their movie Mr and Mrs Smith in 2005, when Pitt was still married to Jennifer Aniston. Pitt and Jolie soon moved in together and after in 2014 they got married, and she filed for divorce two years later in September this year citing irreconcilable differences.

Liev Schreiber and Naomi Watts: This September saw yet another celebrity couple splitting up after staying more than a decade together. In a statement released to ET, the duo said: "Over the past few months, we've come to the conclusion that the best way forward for us as a family is to separate as a couple. It is with great love, respect, and friendship in our hearts that we look forward to raising our children together and exploring this new phase of our relationship. While we appreciate your curiosity and support, we ask the press to be mindful of our children and respect their right to privacy."