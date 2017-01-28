- Play 12 crazy Premier League stats
- Play Russian ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov killed by assassin
- Play Flight of fancy: Airbus planes of the future could have gyms, childrens playrooms and coffee bars
- Play Pope Francis celebrates mass on his 80th birthday
- Play Actress Zsa Zsa Gabor dies aged 99
- Play Take a look into the hidden universe through a telescope using light amplification technology
- Play China warns Donald Trump to respect one China principle
5 cats who have seen more of the world than you
While most cats enjoy a quiet life out of the spotlight there are some felines who go above and beyond anything expected from their species. Many of these cats have been to places most people only dream of going to.
Most popular