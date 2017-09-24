Star-wives could easily sit back and relax, basking in the fame and money of super-rich husbands. However, there are a number of strong ladies who do not want to hide behind the veil of glitz and glamour anymore. Some of them have made an identity of their own, building their own careers and proving that they are no way less than their famous husbands.

Take a look:

Gauri Khan

Superstar ShahRukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan is involved in more than one role and is doing great in all. She is a successful movie producer at Red Chillies Entertainment that she co-owns with her husband.

Apart from it, she ventured into interior designing and later collaborated with Satya Paul to launch her own clothing and accessories collection. She has her own flagship store in Mumbai named 'Gauri Khan Designs'. Also, she recently partnered with Ralph Lauren on a design project.

Twinkle Khanna

Bollywood career of Twinkle Khanna didn't work well for her but that didn't stop her from making a name and identity of her own. She writes weekly columns in a leading daily that showed everyone the witty side of the actor. She has already written two books, both of them making it to the list of top-sellers. She also ventured into interior designing and now has a label of her own: 'White Window'.

Seema Khan

Sohail Khan's wife, Seema Khan is a well-known fashion designer. In the industry, she has a name of her own. She also owns luxury retail boutique and a spa in Mumbai.

Kiran Rao

Aamir Khan's wife, Kiran Rao is a film producer, screenwriter and also a director. She started her career as a film director by assisting many renowned directors. Later, in 2007 she started producing movies of her own. In 2011, she directed Dhobi Ghat, a critically acclaimed movie.

Manyaata Dutt

Manyaata Dutt is the CEO of Sanjay Dutt's production house. When the actor was serving his jail sentence, she managed everything single-handedly. Apart from it, she is also a socialite and an activist.