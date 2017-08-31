Virat Kohli missed out on the last two ODIs against Sri Lanka, scoring four and three runs respectively, but the India captain was at his menacing best in the fourth ODI in Colombo on Thursday. The right-hander scored a wonderful ton from 76 balls. His 96-ball 131 comprised of 17 fours and two sixes.

This is Kohli's 29th ODI ton, one short of Australian great Ricky Ponting's tally of 30. He also got past Sanath Jayasuriya's landmark of 28 centuries. The Indian star seems to enjoy batting against Sri Lanka, as it was his seventh hundred against the island nation.

The Delhi man, who during the toss said the track looks brilliant for batting, got a chance to make use of the pitch early on as India decided to bat first. Unfortunately, India got off to a poor start with Shikhar Dhawan getting out for just four runs in the second over of the match.

Kohli strode onto the wicket with a sense of purpose. The India captain meant business from the word go and got going from the fourth over of the match, where Kohli hit Vishwa Fernando for a crisp three boundaries on a trot.

The boundaries were oozing confidence and since then there was no stopping the man. Kohli played all the shots in the book, including his trademark flicks, straight drives and the elegant cover drives.

Sri Lanka looked helpless at the face of Kohli onslaught. He troubled the spinners and pacers with ease.

Rohit Sharma, who was at the other end, got the best view from the opposite end as the opener and formed a solid partnership to put India in commanding position.

Kohli eventually lost his wicket for 131 runs, with Malinga sending him back to the pavilion in the 30th over.