A 450-pound (204 kg) seal wandered onto the runway of the airport in Alaskas northernmost city Utqiagvik (commonly known by its former name Barrow) on 23 October and had to be removed using a sled. The seal is said to have strayed from a nearby sea during a heavy winter storm.
450-pound seal removed from Alaska airport runway
- October 30, 2017 16:40 IST
