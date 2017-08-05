Four Spanish tourists, including a woman, and an Indian driver were killed when the mini-bus they were travelling was involved in a head-on collision with a tanker in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor district early on Saturday.

The accident took place in the Eedigapalle village of Punganur Mandal in the district. The Chittoor Police said that 11 Spanish tourists were travelling from Putthaparthi to Puducherry when the mishap occurred.

The tourists were in the country to see the development activities initiated by the Rural Development Trust run by a Spanish group in a village in Anantapuramu district, the Indian Express reported.

The remaining seven sustained minor injuries and were rushed to a local government hospital for medical treatment. The tanker was seized and its driver was taken into custody by the police.

Chittoor District Collector PS Paradyumna directed Madanapalle Sub-Collector Vetri Selvi to make sure that the injured get proper medical care and that the post-mortem procedure on the deceased is completed without delay, the daily reported.